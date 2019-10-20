Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a wild one at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maples Leafs squared up in a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday night. Boston was victorious in last season’s postseason match up in seven games, but were unable to continue their win streak against the Maple Leafs falling in overtime 4-3.

Jaroslav Halak was solid in net for Boston stopping 25 shots on the night. No save was as big as Halak’s four-on-four save early in the contest to maintain Boston’s momentum. To see Halak’s biggest save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.