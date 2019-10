Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t pretty, but the Boston Bruins continued their early season dominance Sunday night.

After falling behind early, the Bruins battled back and defeated the New York Rangers 7-4 at Madison Square Garden. Jaroslav Halak was solid in net once again for Boston, recording 25 saves on the night and extending his record to 3-1-1 on the young season.

For more on the goaltenders performance, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.