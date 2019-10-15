Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cowboys began their 2019 season 3-0 and many began to wonder if they were the real deal. But three weeks later Dallas now sits at 3-3 after three straight losses, including one to the then-winless New York Jets.

Former Cowboy Terrell Owens shredded his old coach Jason Garrett after the loss Sunday, while many angry fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with Garrett, calling for him to be fired.

The fans clearly are frustrated, and one could make a case to say the players share those same emotions after a number of them walked by him during Sunday’s disaster.

But Garrett doesn’t seem to dwell on whether his job is in jeopardy.

“I don’t really think about that,” he said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report.

Well, OK then.

ESPN’s Ed Werder also reported after Sunday’s loss that Garrett’s job is “absolutely not” in jeopardy.

I texted a #Cowboys source after their 24-22 loss to previously winless #Jets and asked if HC Jason Garrett’s job was in any immediate jeopardy. The response was swift and seemingly emphatic: “Absolutely not.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 14, 2019

There’s still a lot of season left, and the Cowboys very well could break out of this three-game slump. But only time will tell what the future holds for Garrett and how Dallas concludes the season.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images