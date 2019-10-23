Jason Whitlock finally appears ready to cut his losses.

Whitlock is an unapologetic and outspoken Patriots hater. He bet against New England in both the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl last season which prompted not only public humiliation, but damage to his bank account. The FOX Sports talking head has been back at it this season, and even felt “hopeful” about the potential demise of the Patriots following their mediocre Week 6 performance against the New York Giants.

But following the “Monday Night Football” massacre in the Meadowlands, Whitlock has had enough.

The Patriots managed to overcome a handful of critical injuries and utterly embarrassed the New York Jets, who were riding high after an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. Whitlock unsurprisingly put some action on Gang Green in the battle of division rivals, but he vows it was the last time he’ll ever bet against the six-time Super Bowl champions.

“Sam Darnold, he saw ghosts last night. I saw clown suits and my bookie,” Whitlock said Tuesday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “Bill Belichick did it again. He made a fool out of an inexperienced quarterback and an old, stubborn, foolish gambler. I wish my passion for rooting against Belichick and the Patriots was just a television gimmick. It’s not. It’s costing me real money, causing real damage to my football credibility. Once again, despite my better judgment, I was the fool parting with his money last night. I thought Darnold and the Jets would build off the momentum of beating the Cowboys and play a one-possession game against the New England Patriots. The Patriots won 33-0. Darnold turned the ball over five times and complained of seeing ghosts. I tossed and turned all night wondering how or why I was so stupid.”

Whitlock continued: “Belichick is chasing perfection. He almost had it in 2007 with a team led by a historic offense and Tom Brady. Brady is a passenger on the 2019 team led by a historic defense. Belichick is the GOAT of GOATs. He towers over Brady, and that is no knock on Tom Brady. Belichick is the greatest force we’ve seen in football. I will never, ever again bet against him. I promise this time.”

Today’s #Whitlogue: I have Belichick Derangement Syndrome. I’m sick & tired of the Patriots winning. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/dsjhf3iqVj — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) October 22, 2019

Much of Whitlock’s disdain for the Patriots dynasty likely is due to his love for the Kansas City Chiefs, who served as a stepping stone for the Patriots on multiple Super Bowl runs. Should the Patriots and Chiefs meet in January, we’ll see if Whitlock has enough will power to stick to his promise.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images