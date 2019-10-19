Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The battle for the Celtics’ 15th and final roster spot appears to be over.

Boston waived Max Strus, Kaiser Gates and Yante Maten on Saturday, according to the team. This leaves Javonte Green on the roster as the winner of that final slot.

We have waived Kaiser Gates, Yante Maten and Max Strus. #FlywireTeamTransactions — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 19, 2019

Strus recently had his two-way contract converted into a guaranteed deal, allowing Tacko Fall to fill one of the organization’s two-way slots. The undrafted sharpshooter out of DePaul was Green’s biggest competition to be the 15th man on Boston’s opening-night roster.

Strus had a $415K guarantee on his deal, meaning he is ineligible to join the Celtics’ G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

Gates and Maten both were on non-guaranteed training camp contracts, allowing them to join the Red Claws as affiliate players.

Green showcased his incredible athletic ability in addition to his defensive prowess during Las Vegas Summer League and the Celtics’ four-game preseason. He’ll provide a nice spark at the bottom of Boston’s bench.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images