Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown just got paid.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing Brown’s agent, that the fourth-year swingman agreed to a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics.

Brown seemed to confirm (and celebrate) the deal a short time later via his Instagram story, a screengrab of which can be seen below.

The Celtics since have announced Brown’s contract extension, although terms of the deal were not disclosed, per team policy. Boston had until 6 p.m. ET on Monday to sign Brown to an extension, otherwise he would’ve become a restricted free agent after this season.

“Jaylen has made tremendous strides over the last three years and has become a fantastic player for us on both ends of the court,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Monday, according to a press release announcing the deal. “He’s a great person and hard worker who, at 22 years old, can score and defend against the best players in the NBA. Jaylen is a true professional who did a great job accepting his role last season, and he is a major part of our championship goals.”

Brown, who turns 23 on Thursday, was the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He’s shown flashes of becoming an All-Star-caliber player in his three seasons thus far, and the Celtics clearly are banking on continued progression from the 6-foot-7 wing.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images