Jaylen Brown just got paid.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing Brown’s agent, that the fourth-year swingman agreed to a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics.
Brown seemed to confirm (and celebrate) the deal a short time later via his Instagram story, a screengrab of which can be seen below.
The Celtics since have announced Brown’s contract extension, although terms of the deal were not disclosed, per team policy. Boston had until 6 p.m. ET on Monday to sign Brown to an extension, otherwise he would’ve become a restricted free agent after this season.
“Jaylen has made tremendous strides over the last three years and has become a fantastic player for us on both ends of the court,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Monday, according to a press release announcing the deal. “He’s a great person and hard worker who, at 22 years old, can score and defend against the best players in the NBA. Jaylen is a true professional who did a great job accepting his role last season, and he is a major part of our championship goals.”
Brown, who turns 23 on Thursday, was the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He’s shown flashes of becoming an All-Star-caliber player in his three seasons thus far, and the Celtics clearly are banking on continued progression from the 6-foot-7 wing.
