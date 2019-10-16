Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown is all over the news Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics wing sat down with The New York Time’s Marc Stein to talk about how his trip to China as a member of the U.S. men’s national basketball team helped him as a player. But he then was asked about his new hairstyle.

“It was shocking,” Brown told Stein. “I didn’t know people cared so much about my hair.”

Ahead of his fourth professional season, Brown cut off his signature flat top for a brand new, clean look. He certainly is surprised by how fans around the league reacted to him chopping off his hair.

Jaylen Brown's flat top is gone. New season, fresh cut. 💯 (via dripdabarber_/IG) pic.twitter.com/Br0E69Xrpv — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) September 26, 2019

As reported earlier Wednesday by Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, Brown was offered a four-year, $80 million contract by the Celtics, in which it was reported that “Brown is likely to decline.”

Brown and the Celtics open the season on Oct. 23 in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports