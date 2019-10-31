Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Wednesday, Jamal Adams mentioned himself in the same sentence with Tom Brady and Aaron Donald. Unsurprisingly, people ripped the New York Jets safety for “thinking he’s as good as Tom Brady” or “as dominant as Aaron Donald” — blah, blah, blah.

Well, Adams cleared the air Wednesday night, and he sounded reasonable in doing so.

Adams was the subject of rampant, out-of-nowhere trade rumors Tuesday afternoon. The speculation came as a shock to everyone, including the 24-year-old Adams, who already might be the best safety in football. When asked about the rumors Wednesday morning, Adams revealed he was “hurt” while also saying “The Patriots don’t take calls on Tom Brady.”

Amid immense backlash on social media, Adams took to Twitter to defend himself.

Take a look:

Not saying I’m the greatest ever. But you shouldn’t tell a guy you are the cornerstone of the team on Friday, that you won’t be moved, and then negotiate terms with other teams 3 days later…

But look, I’m at peace with everything! It’s all Luv! https://t.co/uUrZ6lzMAi — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) October 30, 2019

Fair enough.

Say what you want about Adams, but he deserves credit for being so open and honest with the media. Plus, this situation easily could’ve resulted in Adams refusing to play for New York and demanding a trade.

Instead, he spoke his mind, moved on and reiterated his commitment to the putrid team that drafted him. Bravo.

