Sam Darnold had a tough night against the Patriots on Monday.

New England’s defense held the 22-year-old to just 86 yards, four interceptions and a quarterback rating of 3.6 in a 33-0 stomping. The New York Jets signal-caller was mic’d up for the loss, which allowed the “Monday Night Football” audience to witness Darnold saying he was “seeing ghosts” while dealing with the Patriots’ defense. Adam Gase wasn’t happy about the comment airing, and it appears NFL Films and the Jets organization isn’t either.

When players are mic’d up on “Monday Night Football,” an on-site NFL Films representative clears comments with team representatives before comments go on-air, according to the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta.

NFL Films higher-ups are not happy that their on-site representative cleared the comment for air without getting confirmation from the team representative, per Mehta. As one would assume, the Jets reportedly are not happy with the situation either.

Of course, Darnold’s in-game comments immediately went viral, which likely is leading to some of the pushback from the Jets and NFL Films. Either way, we’re pretty sure the second-year quarterback won’t agree to being mic’d up again any time soon.

