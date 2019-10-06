Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will the Jets get their first win of the season coming off their Week 4 bye?

Traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles will be a tough way to get a first win, but that’s the goal for New York come Sunday. The Eagles head into the contest riding high following their huge victory on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Jets, on the other hand, hope to get Sam Darnold back after he was forced to miss two games with mononucleosis.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs Eagles:

When: Sunday, Oct. 6 , at 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images