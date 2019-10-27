Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seeing ghosts may or may not be part of the agenda come Sunday for Sam Darnold.

The New York Jets travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in an AFC matchup. The Jets are reeling after being shutout on “Monday Night Football” against the New England Patriots, losing 33-0 as they fell to 1-5 on the season.

Jacksonville, on the other hand, is coming off a rather dominant win over the Cincinnati Bengals to improve to 3-4 and keep its playoff hopes alive.

Darnold and the Jets need to bounce back in a big way if they want to make anything of this season while Gardner Minshew and the Jags are looking to remain in the playoff race.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs Jaguars online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports