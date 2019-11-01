Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyone in the NBA world is giving their opinions on the fight between Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid, but the one everyone has been waiting for finally is here.

Jimmy Butler is a former member of the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves, so it was only a matter of time before he weighed in on the fight between his former teammates.

“I knew somehow, someway I was gonna get drug into the ‘clash of the titans’, whatever you want to call it,” Butler told TNT. “I like it though. I’m one for do what you got to do. It’s just funny because as soon as I saw it, I was like, ‘Here we go, my name is getting thrown into it,’ and Joe is my guy. I knew he would be the one to throw me into it out of all people, though.”

For those who may not remember, the Miami Heat guard forced his way out of Minnesota by being confrontational with his teammates in a very public manner. It’s no wonder Embiid brought him into all of this, realizing he would probably side with him.

Both players were dealt two-game suspensions due to the fight Wednesday night.

