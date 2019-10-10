Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Kelly was pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday because of what he did in October 2018.

While with the Boston Red Sox, Kelly was a pivotal part of the World Series victory over the Dodgers, delivering one solid outing after another in the final round of the postseason. That landed him a nice three-year deal with L.A. this past offseason.

But fast forward to Wednesday night, and Kelly served up a grand slam to Howie Kendrick in the 10th inning that gave the Washington Nationals a 7-3 victory in the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Although Dave Roberts explained his reasoning, it is perplexing why Kelly was left in as long as he was.

Nevertheless, fans on Twitter were quick to point out that Kelly has sunk the Dodgers two years in a row.

Like, I know this does not help anyone anywhere, but Joe Kelly helped end two straight Dodger seasons. — Clint Pasillas (FRG) (@realFRG) October 10, 2019

Joe Kelly got to eliminate the dodgers two years in a row, what an accomplishment. — Brian Ferguson (@the_BrianFerg) October 10, 2019

Joe kelly beats the dodgers AGAIN — Huckleberry Pate (@Gr8Pate) October 10, 2019

Joe Kelly crushing the Dodgers two years in a row. — Matt Roth (@MattRoth70) October 10, 2019

You get the point.

The Nats now will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the N.L. Championship Series.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images