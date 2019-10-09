Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After starting the season 0-5, the Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden on Monday.

So, naturally, his older brother Jon ribbed him a little for it.

The Raiders’ head coach met with the media Tuesday, where he discussed the recent news surrounding his brother. And while the topic of Jay potentially joining the Raiders was off the table, his firing was not.

And Jon’s take on it is pretty hilarious.

“Got a lot of respect for my brother obviously and disappointed for him getting fired,” Jon told reporters Tuesday, per the Oakland Tribune’s Jerry McDonald. “But my dad’s been fired, I’ve been fired, Jay’s been fired.

“Welcome to the club, bro.”

Brutal.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images