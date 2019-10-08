Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Game 4 of the WNBA Finals could be the last of 2019 for the Connecticut Sun, unless they manage to push a the best-of-five series to the brink with a win in Tuesday night’s contest.

Sun center Jonquel Jones is confident her team can do just that.

“I think the fact that it’s an elimination game just ups our ante,” Jones said, via the WNBA. “I think we’re going to be locked in, we’re going to be focused and ready to go.”

It’s been a quick turnaround for both the Sun and the Mystics after Washington shocked Connecticut with a Game 3 victory Sunday afternoon on the Sun’s home turf. But that hasn’t stopped Connecticut from doing anything and everything to adjust and prepare.

“I think we hammered out a lot of stuff on film, and I think we’re ready to play,” Jones said. “Obviously, they were able to do some stuff to exploit us defensively (in Game 3), so I’m just excited to get out there and basically have a chance to play better.”

In fact, Jones knows it’s important for the Sun to keep everything in perspective no matter what.

“I think at the end of the day, we’re playing for a championship,” Jones said. “And I think that’s a great thing, and we’ve got to take advantage of it because you never know.”

Tip-off for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun