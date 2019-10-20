Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Postseason baseball, is there anything better?

Game 6 of the American League Championship Series looked destined for extras when the New York Yankees gained new life facing elimination, tying things up in the top of the ninth when a two-run home run from DJ LeMahieu knotted things 4-4.

But Jose Altuve had other things in mind.

Altuve drilled a two-run home run to left field to eliminate the Yanks and put the Houston Astros in the World Series with a 6-4 win. Altuve took Aroldis Chapman yard to end it.

Watch:

And just like that, we have a World Series. The Astros will take on the Washington Nationals in the Fall Classic, which kicks off Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images