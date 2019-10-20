Postseason baseball, is there anything better?
Game 6 of the American League Championship Series looked destined for extras when the New York Yankees gained new life facing elimination, tying things up in the top of the ninth when a two-run home run from DJ LeMahieu knotted things 4-4.
But Jose Altuve had other things in mind.
Altuve drilled a two-run home run to left field to eliminate the Yanks and put the Houston Astros in the World Series with a 6-4 win. Altuve took Aroldis Chapman yard to end it.
Watch:
And just like that, we have a World Series. The Astros will take on the Washington Nationals in the Fall Classic, which kicks off Tuesday.
