Pray you’re never on the other end of a Josh Gordon stiff arm.
The Patriots receiver stiff-armed Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar into next century during the first quarter of New England’s 33-7 victory Sunday in Washington. It was the premier highlight from Gordon’s five-catch, 59-yard performance in the nation’s capital.
Gordon took to Instagram to celebrate the stiff arm shortly after the Patriots moved to 5-0 on the season.
Take a look:
Simple, but effective.
Next up for Gordon and the Patriots is a “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images