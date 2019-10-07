Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pray you’re never on the other end of a Josh Gordon stiff arm.

The Patriots receiver stiff-armed Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar into next century during the first quarter of New England’s 33-7 victory Sunday in Washington. It was the premier highlight from Gordon’s five-catch, 59-yard performance in the nation’s capital.

Gordon took to Instagram to celebrate the stiff arm shortly after the Patriots moved to 5-0 on the season.

Take a look:

Simple, but effective.

Next up for Gordon and the Patriots is a “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images