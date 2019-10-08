Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon has been all business with the New England Patriots this season.

And that certainly did not change on Monday.

The wide receiver hauled in five passes for 59 yards in the Patriots 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday, unleashing one heck of a stiff arm in the contest.

On Monday, Gordon took to Instagram, like teammates Tom Brady and Julian Edelman do after victories, to celebrate the win. Gordon, who has been able to block out a lot of the typical noise that follows him and the team, noted the “only headline worth reading” in the post.

“Patriots Win! 🗞📰 The only headline worth reading.. #victorymonday,” Gordon captioned.

The Patriots will look to turn Victory Monday into Victory Friday this week as they host the New York Giants for a primetime matchup on “Thursday Night Football”

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images