Josh Reddick knew he’d be in for some heckling from the fans in right field at Yankee Stadium when the American League Championship Series shifted from Houston to New York for Games 3, 4 and 5.

So much so, in fact, the Astros outfielder knows what to expect after having 30 games of experience in the Yankees’ home stadium.

“As a visiting player? Brutal,” Reddick said of the fans heckling the right fielder, per the Houston Chronicle’s Hunter Atkins. “So brutal. … They’ve always been pretty harsh on me. It’s always the same stuff. My mom’s name. My wife’s name. Some other expletives that I won’t repeat.” But it isn’t the New York fans calling out his mom or wife’s name that he finds the “most frustrating” part to it all.

“The most frustrating part is there’s no action taken,” Reddick said. “You look at the security guards — they’re just watching, not saying a thing to anybody. …”

Reddick and the rest of his Astros teammates prevailed in Game 3 to take a 2-1 ALCS series lead Tuesday night.

