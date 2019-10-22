Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another Patriots win means another Julian Edelman celebratory Instagram.

The New England wide receiver has taken to the social media platform after of his team’s win, and that trend continued Monday night after the Patriots made easy work of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium with a 33-0 win.

So far, Edelman has depicted quarterback Tom Brady as “Superman,” coach Bill Belichick as “Jaws,” a tangled jet plane after New England’s first win against the Jets this season and Belichick as “Buffalo Bill,” to name a few.

Well, the wideout was at it again with he and Brady from the movie “Top Gun.”

“I feel the need…

“…the need for speed! 🚀

“#OnToCleveland,” he captioned the picture.

Check it out:

These never will get old.

The Patriots look to move to 8-0 on Sunday when they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images