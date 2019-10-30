Julian Edelman’s video production team really stepped up for Halloween, and members of the New England Patriots defense are sure to love the results.
Edelman on Wednesday shared a “trailer” for the upcoming film “The Boogeymen.” The movie, which will hit a “stadium near your” in the near future, stars the players responsible for the NFL’s best defense.
Take a look:
Spoooky!
Of course, far spookier is the thought of what Lamar Jackson could do to the Patriots on Sunday, a week after Nick Chubb gashed New England’s defense in a losing effort.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images