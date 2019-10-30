Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman’s video production team really stepped up for Halloween, and members of the New England Patriots defense are sure to love the results.

Edelman on Wednesday shared a “trailer” for the upcoming film “The Boogeymen.” The movie, which will hit a “stadium near your” in the near future, stars the players responsible for the NFL’s best defense.

Take a look:

Spoooky!

Of course, far spookier is the thought of what Lamar Jackson could do to the Patriots on Sunday, a week after Nick Chubb gashed New England’s defense in a losing effort.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images