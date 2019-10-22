Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ reported acquisition of Mohamed Sanu seems to be well-received.

Shortly after annihilating the New York Jets, the Patriots reportedly traded for the Atlanta Falcons’ veteran wideout. Sanu joins Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater at the position, and projects to be the third or fourth wideout on the depth chart.

Sanu confirmed the trade on Twitter, which seemed to draw a positive reaction from Pats quarterback Tom Brady. Moments later, Edelman reacted on Twitter himself with a simple gif.

Truthfully, Edelman missed a good opportunity to talk about the brewing backup quarterback competition between him and Sanu.

