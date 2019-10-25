Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Sam Darnold is looking for sympathy amid the whole “seeing ghosts” saga, Julian Edelman probably isn’t the guy to go to.

You’ll remember that in his ghastly Monday Night Football Performance against the New England Patriots, the New York Jets signal caller was caught, while mic’d up, saying he was “seeing ghosts.” The clip got a ton of attention, and resulted in numerous Jets ripping ESPN for airing the comment.

During an appearance Friday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Edelman was asked if he at all felt bad for Darnold.

The wide receiver gave a hard no.

“I am not really concerned about it, and I don’t really feel bad for him at all,” Edelman said.

Message received.

The Patriots now will try to make Baker Mayfield see ghosts on Sunday, as the Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Pats at Gillette Stadium.

