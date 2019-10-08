Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just how healthy is Julian Edelman? Few likely know for sure.

The New England Patriots wide receiver has been dealing with a chest injury sustained during his team’s Week 3 victory over the New York Jets. He routinely has been limited in practice since suffering the injury, but it has not caused him to miss any games.

After thumping the Washington Redskins on Sunday, the Patriots have a quick turnaround, as they’ll now face the New York Giants on Thursday. And during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Edelman was asked about the status of the chest injury.

“Feeling a day better than yesterday, that’s for sure,” he said.

When given a hard time about the answer being straight from the Patriots Way textbook, Edelman countered.

“I’m just saying, that’s, like, regular biology,” Edelman said.

The 33-year-old was limited in Monday’s hypothetical injury report, as was Josh Gordon (knee). Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) was the only non-participant.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images