Pretty much nobody, except for the umpires, thinks the interference call on Trea Turner was correct.

However, Kate Upton thinks they got it right.

With the Washington Nationals up 3-2 in the seventh inning of Game 6 of the World Series, Turner knocked a dribbler to the left side of the infield that Houston Astros reliever Brad Peacock gave chase to. Peacock fired a throw to first, but the ball went past Yuli Gurriel, in part because his glove collided with Turner. After a lengthy review, Turner was called out for interference, though it was clear that was the wrong call and he should’ve been ruled safe.

Pretty much everyone had a take on it, and most every opinion was that Turner was safe. However Upton, whose husband is Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, explained why the right call was issued,

He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long… pic.twitter.com/SzUJTA4L70 — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 30, 2019

Credit to Upton for voicing a dissenting opinion, but that probably will convince next to nobody.

An irate Dave Martinez was ejected from the game after the call was made, though the Nats went on to win 7-2 to force a Game 7 on Wednesday.

