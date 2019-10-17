Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics got a steal when they selected Carsen Edwards with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and point guard Kemba Walker already is raving about his performance thus far.

Edwards went off for 30 points in the Celtics’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, hitting eight third-quarter 3-pointers in a ridiculous second-half shooting stretch. Despite the impressive showing, Walker wasn’t surprised because “that’s who he is.”

“I’ve seen him do that before plenty of times in college,” Walker said Thursday of Edwards, per Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow. “It didn’t surprise me. That’s who he is. He can get hot at any given moment.”

Walker’s right. When Edwards gets hot, it’s unlike anything many basketball minds have ever seen, including Brad Stevens.

We’ve always known Edwards as a streaky, score-first guard, but Tuesday’s showing was further confirmation of that. What still remains unknown is the 21-year-old’s professional ceiling. Eddie House has become a popular comparison for Edwards this preseason, but could he provide more than that?

We’ll soon find out, as the second-rounder certainly has secured minutes in Boston’s rotation heading into Wednesday’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

