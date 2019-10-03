Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This week marked Kemba Walker’s first NBA training camp outside the state of North Carolina.

The University of Connecticut product spent eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before signing with the Celtics this summer, and he’s well aware of the pressure that comes along with playing in Boston. Walker expressed that in a recent conversation with The Athletic’s Jay King.

“They expect so much,” Walker told King. “And that’s what I appreciate for sure. I want to be a part of that. These guys are used to winning and are used to being in the playoffs, making deep runs in the playoffs. That’s something that I’ve never been fortunate to be a part of. And that’s why I’m here.”

Sure, Walker had plenty of success at UConn, taking home a national title along the way, but Charlotte wasn’t as successful. In Walker’s eight seasons with the franchise (three as the Bobcats, five as the Hornets), it collected just two winning seasons. Both of those seasons came under the 50-win mark.

So yes, to say Walker is looking forward to a winning atmosphere would be an understatement. And according to the All-NBA point guard, his teammates are making the transition rather smooth.

“I’m loving the atmosphere,” Walker said. “It’s just been really good vibes, just really, really good dudes on this team. A lot of respect and a lot of hard work, which I love to be around. I love to be around guys who can push you to become a better player. And we have those guys. So that’s what I love the most.”

The Celtics will face Walker’s former team to begin their preseason slate on Sunday at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images