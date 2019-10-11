Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics take on the Orlando Magic in their second preseason contest Friday night, but they’ll be without their point guard when they do so.

Kemba Walker will sit out Boston’s first road game of the preseason with a sore knee, the team announced shortly before Friday’s game. He went through shootaround Friday morning, but was ruled out hours later.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kemba Walker will not play tonight. He went through shootaround, but has since been ruled out with a sore knee. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 11, 2019

Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Walker should be fine for Saturday’s practice, per the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett. It is the preseason, after all, so this likely is a precautionary measure.

Marcus Smart will start in his place alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis. Theis missed the first game of the preseason with a left hip flexor strain, but has been cleared to go.

The Magic will be without All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images