Celtics fans finally got their first look at Kemba Walker in a Boston uniform when the C’s hosted the Charlotte Hornets in the first preseason game Sunday night.

Walker played 20:44 and amassed 12 points on 3-of-7 shooting. He also went 2-for-5 from beyond the arc and had four assists in the Celtics’ 107-106 win over Charlotte.

The guard showed plenty of excitement during introductions and was able to turn that excitement Into 12 points in the game.

Kemba Walker could barely wait for his name to be called before hopping up during introductions 🏀💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/9A7UjTFkrT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 6, 2019

Walker spent his first eight seasons as the centerpiece of the Hornets. But now that he’s under center in Boston essentially as the replacement for Kyrie Irving. So just how did his first game at TD Garden feel?

“I was in awe kind of the whole game actually,” Walker told The Athletic’s Jay King. “Just excited about the fans, about the future games, about the actual regular season.”

We’re pretty sure fans will be even more excited for the regular season to begin now after getting their first look at Walker.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images