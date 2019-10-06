Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker spent his first eight seasons in the NBA becoming the Charlotte Hornets’ all-time leading scorer. But there wasn’t much winning along the way.

Now, the Boston Celtics’ newly-acquired point guard says he’s ready to win. And what better place to go with that mindset than Boston? After all, the Celtics have the most championships in NBA history, something Walker was in awe of upon setting his eyes on the team’s 17 banners.

“I think i was in awe for the most part,” Walker told reporters Saturday, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm.

It’s understandable to be in awe of 17 banners, but Walker now will lock in as the season is right around the corner.

The Celtics face the University of Connecticut product’s former team Sunday when they welcome in the Charlotte Hornets to TD Garden for their preseason opener. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images