Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown’s influx of dollars makes sense to Kendrick Perkins.

The former Boston Celtics center and current ESPN NBA analyst congratulated team owners Wyc Grousbeck, Stephen Pagliuca and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge on Tuesday via Twitter on signing the guard to a contract extension. The Celtics narrowly beat their deadline to extend Brown’s contract Monday, inking him to a four-year, $115 million deal, which is expected to keep him in Boston for the foreseeable future.

“Great Job by Wyc, Steve, Danny and my Guy Numbers for getting the Brown deal done!!!! 👌🏾🍀👌🏾🍀👌🏾,” Perkins tweeted.

Great Job by Wyc, Steve, Danny and my Guy Numbers for getting the Brown deal done!!!! 👌🏾🍀👌🏾🍀👌🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 22, 2019

While Brown’s new contract terms surprised some, Perkins is one of several figures with Celtics connections who believe the deal is good for the team and the 23-year-old swingman. Ainge praised Brown’s professionalism in the team’s announcement of the deal, and forward Jayson Tatum said in his congratulatory Instagram post he’s looking forward to his teammate buying him dinner.

Brown will set out to prove he’s worth the investment Wednesday night in Philadelphia when the Celtics open their 2019-20 regular-season schedule against the 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images