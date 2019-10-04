Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball teams probably don’t look forward to facing the eight-time All-Star, Cy Young Award-winning, MVP pitcher that is Justin Verlander. But the Rays were hit with that task Friday afternoon.

Tampa Bay and the Houston Astros met for Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park with Verlander on the mound, and he did not disappoint.

The Astros ace threw seven innings of one-hit ball. Verlander did not give up a run and struck out eight to help give Houston a 6-2 win and take a 1-0 series lead.

After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash had the perfect response to his team’s loss.

“We got Verlandered,” he said per MLB.com’s Alyson Footer.

Tampa Bay looks to tie the series at one game apiece Saturday night. First pitch is set for 9:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images