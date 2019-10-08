Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Knicks’ social cache faded away many moons ago.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant insisted as much Tuesday during in an interview with New York radio station WQHT, better known as “Hot 97,” when he claimed young players no longer consider the Knicks a “cool” brand to represent.

“I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players in their lifetime don’t remember the Knicks being good,” Durant said, per ESPN. “I’ve seen the Knicks in the (NBA) Finals, but kids coming up after me didn’t see that. So that whole brand of the Knicks is not as cool as let’s say the Golden State Warriors, or even the (Los Angeles) Lakers or the Nets now. You know what I’m saying: the cool thing now is not the Knicks.”

The Knicks’ NBA championship drought has endured for 46-plus seasons, lending substance to Durant’s argument. The Knicks last reached the NBA Finals in 1999, where they lost to the San Antonio Spurs, and have been to the playoffs just six times since then, most recently in 2013.

The Knicks reportedly had planned to pursue Durant vigorously last summer in free agency, but the 10-time All-Star revealed to Hot 97 he never seriously considered signing with New York. He ultimately joined the Nets in July, opting to team up with former Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

“I thought about it, yeah, just a thought,” Durant said. “But I didn’t really do any full analysis on the Knicks.”

Durant’s interview undoubtedly will irk Knicks fans and re-ignite debate over whether the Knicks or the Nets are the real kings of NYC basketball.

Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images