Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy doesn’t want to be compared to Rodney Harrison, and that’s OK, right?

Well apparently, Mike Florio thinks differently.

The New England linebacker joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” on Wednesday saying he has “nothing against” Harrison, he just doesn’t want to be compared to the Patriots Hall of Famer.

That didn’t exactly sit well with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who voiced his frustrations on Twitter with Van Noy’s opinion.

“Hey Kyle you should get on your knees every night and pray that you will become half the man Rodney Harrison is,” the Pro Football Talk official Twitter account captioned a quote tweet of the interview.

Van Noy, however, fired back in the nicest way possible.

“Dear Mike, Im pretty happy with the man I am and tonight I’ll pray for you instead! 😉 #blessed,” he replied.

Dear Mike, Im pretty happy with the man I am and tonight I’ll pray for you instead! 😉 #blessed — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 2, 2019

Van Noy sent out another tweet, explaining why he said what he did, adding he has “nothing but respect” for Harrison.

I play linebacker so compare me to Bru, Vrabes, Ninko, Willy Mac, or Mayo…. why compare me to a safety?? Or why compare anyone to anyone?? All love! Nothing but respect for Rodney… — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 2, 2019

Well, that settles that.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images