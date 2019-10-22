Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ linebacking corps sure lived up to its nickname Monday night.

New England’s elite unit, dubbed “The Boogeymen,” were exactly that in a 33-0 undressing of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots dismantled Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who went 11-for-32 for 86 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions and a fumble.

What really turned heads about Darnold was a mic’d up moment during the ESPN broadcast in which he said he was “seeing ghosts.” Pats linebacker Kyle Van Noy was made aware of that remark following the game, and he was stunned.

“Ooh, he did?” Van Noy told reporters. “Ooh, man. That’s the Boogeyman. It’s real.

“He really said that? Oh man. That’s crazy for him to say that. That makes it real, you know what I’m saying? That’s crazy. … I can’t believe he said that. I mean, a loss for words for a sec. I think it’s just a testament of how well we’re playing, to be honest. We played really well tonight. Happy about it.”

The next test for Van Noy and the Patriots defense will be against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images