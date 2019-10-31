Kyrie Irving has made headlines this week, but not for the greatest of reasons.
The Brooklyn Nets guard reportedly was having “mood swings” that made the team “queasy,” per a report from ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan.
The report likely came as a surprise to no one, considering how Irving’s tenure with the Boston Celtics went.
But after Brooklyn’s 118-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, Irving responded to the comments about him that have surfaced.
“That’s the world we live in … people only know a certain percentage of me,” he said per Nets Daily’s Anthony Puccio. “Human beings have mood swings. … I don’t have to be perfect for anybody here or for the public.”
While no one is painting Irving as a perfect human being, it must be a bit unsettling for Nets fans that this kind of drama already is swirling so early into the NBA season.
