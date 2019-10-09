Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another game, another prodcutive day at the office for the Patriots defense.

The Redskins simply were no match for the reigning Super Bowl champions this past Sunday at FedExField. Washington was limited to 220 yards of total offense, while New England racked up four sacks and picked off yet another pass.

One and a half of those sacks came courtesy of Dont’a Hightower, who celebrated his performance in the nation’s capital with an Instagram post Monday.

As you can see in the photo, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy remains hovered over Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy while Hightower basks in the glory. Guy couldn’t help but wonder if the picture helps serve as evidence to pad his stats.

“Is that a .5 for me 🔥🔥,” Guy asked Hightower in the comment section.

Guy, Hightower and Co. likely will have plenty of opportunities to bolster their personal numbers Thursday night when the Patriots welcome a banged-up New York Giants squad to Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images