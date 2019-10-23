Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chances are you’ve seen the clip of Sam Darnold saying he was “seeing ghosts” while facing the New England Patriots on Monday night. Well, to no one’s surprise, his teammates aren’t happy about it airing on national television.

Darnold was mic’d up on “Monday Night Football” amid his struggle against the Patriots defense, which led to the comment being shown to millions of viewers. The Jets organization, NFL Films and Adam Gase all weren’t happy about ESPN airing the clip, and now Le’Veon Bell is joining the fight.

Bell shared the following on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon:

“The NFL screwed Sammy over…there’s not one player in the NFL who’s cool with having every sideline convo broadcasted to millions…there’s a reason we’ve never heard other QB’s frustrated on the sideline like that before…that’s crazy, @NFL did Sam dirty as hell.”

The NFL screwed Sammy over…there’s not one player in the NFL who’s cool with having every sideline convo broadcasted to millions…there’s a reason we’ve never heard other QB’s frustrated on the sideline like that before…that’s crazy, @NFL did Sam dirty as hell https://t.co/2XmYXNTNoL — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 22, 2019

He’s not wrong. There clearly was a slip-up in the mic’d up process Monday, something NFL Films and the Jets reportedly were rather unhappy with.

Either way, Darnold and the Jets will have to regroup and move forward as they head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images