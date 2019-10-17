Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the NHL’s best regular-season teams in recent memory.

Tampa Bay is coming off one of the best regular seasons in NHL history in which they went 62-16-4, and recorded the fourth-most points ever by a team (128). The Lightning have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five of the last six seasons under Jon Cooper, although they have never been able to hoist the cup.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images