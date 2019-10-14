Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heading into the 2019 NFL season, we likely would have chalked the Packers’ Week 6 contest up as a breeze for Aaron Rodgers and Co.

We’ve since learned that won’t be the case.

The 2-1-1 Lions have impressed this season and will be hungry for an upset Monday night when they visit Lambeau Field. A Detroit victory in Green Bay only would add more intrigue to the NFC North, which is shaping up to feature the most entertaining division race this season.

Here’s how to watch Lions vs. Packers online:

When: Monday, Oct. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

