Does Kyle Van Noy have beef with Rodney Harrison?

Judging by his appearance Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub, it appears the New England Patriots linebacker isn’t a big fan of Harrison.

During “Zolak & Bertrand,” co-host Mark Bertand compared Van Noy to Harrison, a Patriots Hall of Famer who also is one of the best safeties in NFL history. Seems like a decent player to be compared to, regardless of position, right?

Well, apparently not.

“Don’t compare me to him man,” Van Noy said. ” … I have nothing against him, I just don’t want to be compared, definitely not to him.”

Listen to this:

Kyle Van Noy's response after being compared to Rodney Harrison regarding his role on the team was surprising on @ZoandBertrand…"don't compare me to him man…I have nothing against him, I just don't want to be compared, definitely not to him." 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/cJ41Qa8xCb — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 2, 2019

Yikes.

So, what gives? Does Van Noy have issue with being likened to someone who had a reputation for being one of the dirtiest players of his generation? Or is there something personal going on here?

Considering the team Van Noy plays for, we probably never will find out.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images