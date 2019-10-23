Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Late goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah added to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s pair, as Liverpool recorded a 4-1 win at Genk on Wednesday night.

The Reds were set on their way to an ultimately comfortable UEFA Champions League victory in Belgium as early as the second minute, when Oxlade-Chamberlain found the bottom corner from distance.

The No.21’s sublime second goal just before the hour tightened the European champions’ grip on the Group E clash, before Mane rounded off a fine team move 13 minutes from time.

Mane, who had been assisted by Salah, then returned the favor for the Egyptian to make it 4-0, with Stephen Odey subsequently grabbing a consolation for Genk.

Napoli’s 3-2 win over RB Salzburg means Liverpool remain second in the pool, a point behind Carlo Ancelotti’s team and three above the Austrian club.

