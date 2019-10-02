Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool FC must be glad to to be home in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool will host Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday at Anfield in Gameday 2 of the Champions League group stage. Having lost to Napoli on Gameday 1, Liverpool must win or draw in order to avoid falling six points behind Salzburg at this early point in the Champions League campaign.

Thankfully, Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 22 European games at Anfield and hasn’t conceded a goal in their last five Champions League home games.

Wednesday’s game also will mark reunions of sorts, as Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Naby Keita played for Salzburg between 2012 and 2014 and 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Salzburg:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

