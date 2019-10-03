The Maple Leafs have themselves a new captain.
Toronto named John Tavares team captain ahead of its series opener Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators. This is the 29-year-old center’s second season with the Maple Leafs following a career season (47 goals, 41 assists) during the Leafs’ 2018-19 campaign.
Defenseman Dion Phaneuf was the last man to serve as Toronto’s captain, holding the title from 2010-16.
Tavares’ first game as captain certainly went well, as the Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-3 at Scotiabank Arena.
Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images