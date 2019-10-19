Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have a tall task in front of them Saturday night.

Boston takes on one of the premier offenses in the NHL when they square up with the familiar foe Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto currently is without the services of center John Tavares, but still are strong offensively on the back of Auston Matthews. The 22-year-old leads the team in goals (7) and also is third on the team in points overall (8).

For more on the Maple Leafs ahead of Saturday night’s contest, check out “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by Echostor Technologies.

