Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was a weird first period for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs jumped on the scoreboard first off of an unlikely Morgan Rielly goal 5:55 into the game. After the Bruins failed to clear the puck out of their defensive zone, Rielly secured a pass and put a shot on net that after bouncing through the crease, found its way to the back of the net.

For more on Rielly’s first period goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam,” presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images