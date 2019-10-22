Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving’s marriage with the Celtics was tumultuous to say the least.

The guard lasted just two seasons in Boston before darting to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. But during Irving’s time in Green, there seemed to be more bad times than good.

Irving called out his younger Celtic teammates last season, was visibly upset during the final seconds of their game against the Orlando Magic when Gordon Hayward didn’t pass him the ball and ultimately ghosted Boston before making his free-agent decision.

Al Horford, who left Boston for the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason, admitted had he known the Celtics were going to sign Kemba Walker he may have stayed. But didn’t think it would work had Irving remained with the team.

And now Marcus Morris, who also left the C’s in free agency, opened up about the issues Irving brought to the locker room.

“It’s a team thing,” Morris told The New York Daily News’ Stefan Brody. “No knock on Ky, but obviously he’s a superstar, he’s first. Sometimes his emotions were put in front of the team. I think here, we’re all transparent with each other. We can all go up to each other and be honest with each other. That’s the biggest thing, when you can go out and speak to your brother.”

We’ll see how Irving deals with the locker room in Brooklyn with another superstar in Kevin Durant. He’ll have a year to himself, though, as Durant recovers from an Achilles injury.

