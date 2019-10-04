Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier returns to TD Garden on Sunday for the first time since joining the Charlotte Hornets, and his former backcourt-mate is looking forward to it.

Marcus Smart knows it’ll be a bit odd facing off against Rozier, but he certainly thinks it’ll be fun.

“It’s gonna be something,” Smart said, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “Gonna be a lot of joking. You’re gonna hear us talking trash, laughing, having fun.

“Gonna be awkward at first, you know?” Smart said. “But everyone on this team who’s been here and played with Terry, we love him, have nothing but respect for Terry. We wish nothing but the best for him.”

Rozier inked a three-year, $58 million deal this summer following a season that placed him in bad graces with plenty of Celtics fans. A lot of that was thanks to Boston fans looking for somewhere to place their blame, but it definitely will lead to an extra chip on Rozier’s shoulder when he enters TD Garden.

“He’s no longer wearing the green jersey, so it’s gonna be tough for him. He expects it,” Smart said. “He’s gonna come out and try to make a play, and we’re gonna try to make sure Terry doesn’t have a Terry night. He knows it, but that’s the beauty of it.”

Rozier averaged nine points and 3.9 rebounds in 79 games for the Celtics last season.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images