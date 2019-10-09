Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Grzelcyk avoided a potential injury, it seems.

During the first period of the Boston Bruins’ 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, defenseman Matt Grzelcyk blocked a shot with his leg and needed to be helped down the tunnel. He missed the remainder of the first period as a result, but returned for the second period and ultimately played the remainder of the game.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy noted after the victory that Grzelcyk did have an X-ray, but there was no need to fret.

“He’s fine,” Cassidy said, via Bruins.com. “Just a matter of pain tolerance.”

The Bruins already are without Kevan Miller and John Moore, so losing Grzelcyk for any period of time would be a tough blow.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images