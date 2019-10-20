Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there was any good news to come out of Atlanta on Sunday, it’s the status of Matt Ryan’s ankle.

The quarterback suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Aaron Donald busted through Atlanta’s offensive line to sack Ryan, who fumbled the ball as he fell to the turf. Ryan briefly remained down before limping off the field with team trainers.

And in a game that saw the Falcons essentially implode between the loss, injury and Devonta Freeman’s punch to Donald leading to an ejection, they were in need of some positive news.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the QB’s injury is not believed to be serious. Ryan was seen in a walking boot postgame and will undergo an MRI Monday, per Schefter.

Falcons’ QB Matt Ryan, who was in a walking boot after today’s loss to the Rams, is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his ankle Monday, but the team does not believe the injury is serious, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2019

Ryan completed 16 of his 29 passes before the injury. He was replaced by Matt Schaub, who had a touchdown and went a perfect 6-for-6 with his passes.

